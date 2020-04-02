CHICAGO (WAND) - Rapid testing machines for COVID-19 will be coming to Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker announced during his daily briefing on Thursday.
Illinois is receiving 15 machines produced by Abbott Thursday that allow rapid testing for COVID-19. Tests results can come back within five to 15 minutes. Test results otherwise take four to six hours to come back.
Gov. Pritzker has said the machines will be sent to "various places," but has not said exactly what locations will receive this first shipment of machines.
Abott is based out of Chicago and was given emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce the fastest available testing machine.
The machines can be used anywhere, including physicians' offices and urgent care clinics. Abott said the device is only 6.6 pounds.
Because of its small size, it can be used in more non-traditional places where people can have their results in a matter of minutes, bringing an alternate testing technology to combat the novel coronavirus.
"Through the incredible work of teams across Abbott, we expect to deliver 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day to healthcare professionals on the front lines, where testing capabilities are needed most," said Chris Scoggins, senior vice president, Rapid Diagnostics, Abbott. "Portable molecular testing expands the country's capacity to get people answers faster."
