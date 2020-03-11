(WAND) - The state of Illinois has been awarded over $17 million to help with the COVID-19 response.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced the action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The money will provide resources for the state and local communities.
"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."
This money is part of President Trump's the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.
The CDC will begin working with State Health Officers to move forward with the distribution of the funds.