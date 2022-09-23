WASHINGTON (WAND) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded the Illinois State Department of Human Services a total of $37,195,746 in federal funding.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) made the announcement on Friday stating the funding will be provided through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) State Opioid Response (SOR) and Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) grant programs and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
Republicans lawmakers proposed a bill that would stiffen some penalties for dealers.
“As the opioid epidemic continues to ravage through Illinois, it’s clear that any solution will require a comprehensive effort from leaders across every level of government,” said Durbin. “This federal funding will give our state the proper resources to provide support to individuals and families who need it the most, and I hope this investment will put our communities on the road to recovery.”
“The opioid epidemic has taken far too many lives—and has gotten even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Duckworth said. “Resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government and from local organizations. I will continue working with Senator Durbin to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources and federal funding they need to serve their communities.”
Health officials warn, an animal sedative is increasingly being cut into street drugs.
This investment includes four types of critical funding for communities in need:
- SAMHSA’s SOR grant program: SOR provides formula funding to states and territories for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and for supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services for OUD and other concurrent substance use disorders (SUD).
- SAMHSA’s TOR grant program: TOR addresses the overdose crisis in Tribal communities by increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid misuse, and supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services for opioid and stimulant misuse and co-occurring mental and substance use conditions.
- SOR/TOR technical assistance for education and training: SAMHSA’s national network of consultants provide free educational resources and training to states, communities, and individuals in prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services for OUDs and SUDs.
- HHS’ Rural Communities Opioid Response Program: This program supports treatment for and prevention of substance use disorder, including OUD, in rural counties at the highest risk for substance use disorder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.