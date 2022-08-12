DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program.
Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger and freight rail traffic. The six-year total investment is $34.6 billion.
“We’ve created and supported hundreds of thousands of jobs in every part of our state,” Pritzker said referring to Rebuild Illinois.
Combined federal, state and local investment will reach $6.5 billion for public transit, $817 million for aviation, $150 million for water ports and $2.5 billion for passenger and rail freight.
