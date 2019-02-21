Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Illinois will soon be making a gamble that legalizing sports betting in the state will have a big payoff.
“We can realize more than $200 million from sports betting fees and taxes,” Governor JB Pritzker told lawmakers this week. “I’m calling on the legislature to take this up immediately.”
The cash starved state is looking at a number of ways to increase revenue. Legalizing sports wagering is viewed as a way to raise tens of millions of dollars. While such legislation is likely to have mostly support from Democrats at least one Republican serving Decatur thinks it might be worth looking at.
“I can’t speak for my caucus, but I can speak for myself. I’ll work with him (Pritzker) on that. I think that’s something we should do but again you’ve got to do it right,” said State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet.
“I do think it’s a good idea to move forward with this,” said State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, who also represents Decatur. “This is revenue that could be generated immediately in the coming fiscal year that would certainly help the budget situation.”
New Jersey has already approved sports betting. Kentucky is also looking at sports betting legislation.