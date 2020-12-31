ILLINOIS (WAND) - Over 143,000 Illinoisans had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday night, Gov. JB Pritzker's office said.
The exact total of 143,924 people includes the Chicago area. A governor spokesperson said with the latest numbers, Illinois is still at the top of populous states in vaccinations per capita.
As WAND News reported earlier Thursday, all residents and staff at state-operated Illinois Veterans' Home who consented to taking the first dose of the Pifzer of Moderna vaccine have received it. The state is continuing to offer the option for people in those homes who chose to opt out.
Outreach and education involving the vaccines at Illinois veterans' homes will be ongoing.
