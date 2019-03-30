DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND)- An Illinois State Trooper was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver while traveling home from work early Saturday morning.
Trooper Gerald Ellis was on duty in his squad car driving home on I-94 westbound in Lake County around 3:25 a.m., when a wrong-way driver hit Ellis’ car head-on, Illinois State Police said Saturday morning. Crews took Trooper Ellis to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries around 4 a.m.
The deadly crash comes two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was hit and killed by a semitrailer near Rockford.
“While the men and women of the Illinois State Police are still grieving our recent loss, it is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of another fallen trooper, Trooper Gerald Ellis,” said acting director Brendan Kelly. “Trooper Ellis laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state.”
Trooper Ellis was 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of Illinois State Police District 15.
State Police have announced plans for a press conference with the acting director later this morning.