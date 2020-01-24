SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced the unemployment rate has fallen to a new historical low.
The rate fell -0.1 percentage point to 3.7 percent.
Nonfarm payrolls added more than 8,000 jobs in December, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The November monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report from -17,200 to -13,400 jobs.
The state's unemployment rate is +0.2 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported last month.
The Illinois unemployment rate was down -0.6 percentage point from a year ago when it was 4.3 percent.
The largest average gains were found in Educational and Health Services (+2,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,900) and Government (+1,700).
"Over the past year, Governor Pritzker has worked hard to improve Illinois' economy and create the conditions for good jobs around the state that will build long-term economic success," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.
"From the bipartisan balanced budget and historic Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan to lifting up workers and families by raising the minimum wage, this administration is creating an economy that works for everyone."
"Governor Pritzker has implemented a number of policies and strategies that continue to address the needs of the diverse Illinois workforce," said Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "The Five-Year Economic and Rebuild Illinois Plans, coupled with the minimum wage increase, are steps that will help create a symbiotic environment in which businesses and workers can thrive."