ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois' unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in the latest statistics reflecting damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numbers came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed the rate moved from 3.4 percent to 4.6 percent from February to March 2020. Nonfarm payrolls lost 34,100 jobs in March.
The 4.6 percent unemployment rate was 0.2 points higher than the national unemployment rate for March (4.4). The national rate had jumped by 0.9 points from February to March.
From March 2019 to March 2020, the Illinois unemployment rate had risen by 0.3 percentage points. It was 4.3 percent one year ago.
In addition, the three-month average Illinois payroll estimate was down 9,900 jobs during the three-month period from January to March 2020 when compared to the December to February period. The largest decreases in jobs happened in leisure and hospitality (-5,300), professional and business services (-3,700) and financial activities (-900).
Illinois leaders said steps have been taken to combat the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 outbreak unfolded, this administration moved quickly to overhaul our systems, expand access to benefits, and implement new programs providing working families with the support they need,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We will continue using every tool available to help workers, families, and small businesses face these unprecedented challenges as we keep our communities safe.”
“As Illinois moves to confront this crisis, we are encouraged Governor Pritzker moved boldly to lay an economic foundation for future growth,” said Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “This administration’s focus on workforce development, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and creating new industries will help us emerge from this crisis and rebuild.”
Charts detailing more of unemployment rate and job statistics are attached to this story.