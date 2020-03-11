SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases as of March 11, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.
There are six new cases after the number had grown to 19 Tuesday. At that time, only two of the cases were from outside of Cook County and the Chicago area.
One of the newly announced cases includes a resident of Lake County. The other five cases are in Cook County.
The Lake County case is a man in his 50s. The other cases include a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.
All of the new cases are under investigation on their travel path or who they may have been in contact with. Officials say they are all under isolation, whether in their home or medical care.
Pritzker stressed that a number of patients who were diagnosed have made a full recovery. However, ever resident should take precautions to keep their communities safe.
This week the Illinois Department of Public Health released a new website tracker. This will have the number of people under investigation for COVID-19. It will also list a running tab of positive tests and negative tests.
Click here to see the new tracker.