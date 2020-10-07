(WAN) - Workforce Investment Solutions is partnering with the Illinois Worknet Center Thursday for a virtual recruiting event.
The positions to be filled come from Crossing Healthcare, which has multiple openings for housekeeping and maintenance.
Employment specialists say now is the time to act.
For access to the event Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m., call the Illinois Worknet Center at 217-875-8751 to reserve your spot and receive an invite link.
Every participant must be able to access Zoom on an electronic device.
