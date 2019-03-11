BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Miller Park Zoo is opening their doors to a new possibility for their snow leopards.
"Moving cats around for breeding is what we do but it gets harder and harder," explained zoo director, Jay Tetzloff. "We work with a lot of zoos out of Canada and Mexico so we're importing and exporting the animals; now we're working on doing that with semen."
Jay Tetzloff is the head of the Zoo's potentially groundbreaking research to be one of the first to breed snow leopards through artificial insemination. Tetzloff tells me this is the first attempt at this in nearly 30 years.
"Other zoos have been putting money into this for decades," said Tetzloff. "There's been some hiccups with people taking it on but we definitely have people who are passionate about this being a future tool."
Currently, the zoo has a male and female leopard.
"Our snow leopards are breeding now so, we're hoping in 3 1/2 months we'll see cubs here but if not, we will keep trying."
