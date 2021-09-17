SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinoisans are encouraged to take action to fight the issue of hunger in September.
Hunger Action Day, which is Friday, Sept. 17, is part of Hunger Action Month. The initiative is a campaign put together by Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization. Feeding America has a nationwide network of 200 food banks.
Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield is encouraging people to take action in the following ways Friday:
- Donate to or volunteer at the Foodbank or a local food pantry
- Wear orange and start a conversation about hunger on September 17
- Share posts on social media using the hashtag #HungerActionCentralIL through the end of the month
“Hunger is an issue that is with us 365 days a year, and Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone to consider how to best support our neighbors,” said Pam Molitoris, executive director for Central Illinois Foodbank. “As many of our neighbors work to get back on their feet following a tough year and a half, it is important to remember that food shouldn’t be an impossible choice.”
For this effort, the Foodbank has partnered with Hickory Point Bank to raise funds for fighting hunger in central and southern Illinois. The bank will donate $10 for every post that uses #HungerActionCentralIL through the end of September.
“Hickory Point Bank is a locally owned bank with a history of local connections in Springfield,” said Janice Schramm, vice president of treasury management services for Hickory Point Bank. “Supporting Central Illinois Foodbank’s Hunger Action Month creates a ripple of changes across the community, and we are proud to support this positive effort.”
There are 1 in 8 people (about 100,000 people) facing hunger or food insecurity in the 21 counties that are part of the Foodbank's service area.
