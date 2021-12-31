MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands across the State of Illinois mourn the loss of 2 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
On Wednesday, Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed along Interstate 64, according to ISP. The suspected gunman was arrested that day and faces a First Degree Murder charge.
On Wednesday night, 2 Bradley Police officers were shot while responding to a call of barking dogs in a vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to ISP. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic died from her injuries. The other officers remains in critical condition.
A difficult final days of 2021 for thousands across the state. Amber Oberheim knows and understands this pain. Her husband, Chris, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign.
"I'm not happy. I'm disappointed. I'm frustrated," she told WAND News on Friday.
Officer Oberheim died on May 19, 2021. It made for a very difficult year for Amber and her family, especially the past month.
"Thanksgiving, the holidays. An the 29th was Chris and I's anniversary," she shared.
However, through her pain and sadness Amber turned to her faith. She started the 703 Peacemaker Project. The goal is to “promote the nation’s positive regard for law enforcement and proactively support law enforcement and families through outreach, reform and education.”
The past 48-hours were difficult for Amber to read and watch. She said watching another officer killed in the line of duty makes her angry and fuels the passion she has for the 703 Peacemaker Project to change the narrative.
"It makes me realize there is a problem and we need to do a lot more to fix it. So, I'm emotionally charged," she said. "We have to do something."
While acts of kindness are great, Amber has looked towards the Illinois legislature to invoke change. She has encouraged others to contact their local representative and senator.
"Lip service is not the thing that we need to do, it's time to pull together the people that feel the way I do and create some action."
Amber said she looks ahead to 2022, with big ideas and plans already underway. To learn more about the 703 Peacemaker Project and ways to get involved, click here.
