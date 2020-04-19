SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As people from other states started doing this week, Illinoisans are the latest to protest the Stay-At-Home order at the state's capitol.
Protesters held signs, waved flags and honked car horns urging that it was time to "reopen the country." Protesters chanted messages like "All workers are essential", "Freedom is Essential" and "Open my State." Illinois is not the only state with protests.
Earlier this week Michganders gathered in Lansing to protest Governor Whitmer's Stay at Home Order.
In the streets of San Diego, dozens picketed over what they felt were rights abuses.
In Las Vegas, demonstrators teamed up with signs that said "Liberate Nevada."
The protests come after President Trump asked Americans to "liberate" some of the states on Twitter yesterday.