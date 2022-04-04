CHICAGO (WAND) - Illinois officials are reminding taxpayers the state individual income tax return filing deadline is Monday, April 18.
Taxpayers who file their IL-1040 forms through MyTax Illinois are required to use a registered MyTax Illinois account, per a press release from the Illinois Department of Revenue. To create one, a person can choose "sign up" in the login box at MyTax Illinois and follow instructions.
An ID number will be mailed to a taxpayer within 10 days after it is requested.
IDOR is strongly encouraging electronic filing but will accept a paper return from anyone who chooses to submit with that method.
A taxpayer who files an error-free electronic return should get a direct deposit refund in about four weeks.
IDOR leaders said they received over 6.3 million income tax returns in the previous year. Most returns (88 percent) were filed electronically, while 12 percent of taxpayers used paper returns.
