ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) – The village of Illiopolis will not allow recreational cannabis sales after a Monday night vote.
The village board voted 4-1 against the proposal in a Monday night meeting. The measure would have passed with a simple majority vote.
The board had been considering the move for several months in order to generate tax revenue. But Mayor Sam Rogers told WAND that he believes the additional revenue generated would not have been that significant.
"I'm not in favor of it," Rogers said. "And we teach the kids 'no drugs, no drugs'. And then all of a sudden we're letting them come in here and sell them, make it legal ... it's just not a good idea."
Their decision follows Chatham, which decided against allowing dispensaries to open in September. Elsewhere in Sangamon County, Springfield passed an ordinance allowing sales.
Mayor Rogers told WAND it's possible the village would consider the proposal again in the future.