ILLIOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - An Illiopolis teen is one of the top three finalists for a major national award. He was nominated for his work advocating for kids with hearing loss.
"When I was 7 I started lobbying with my mom and I used to go speak in the Senate and the House and speak about how insurance should cover hearing loss," Hunter Martin told WAND News.
Less than three years later, his advocacy paid off, as Gov. Bruce Rauner signed HB 4516 into law.
"I know I am making a big change and I've heard people and they tell me how happy they are that they got hearing aids," Martin explained.
He didn't stop there. Hunter then started working with insurance companies that were using a loophole to avoid paying for hearing aids.
"[I was] writing to CEOs and HSHS to cover, because they're self-funded, so nobody will," Martin added.
He's now working to get another Illinois bill passed to mandate insurance companies cover hearing aids for those 18 to 64.
"At the age of 13, he's amazing. He has so much passion and drive. And the fact that he balances school and sports and academics. He's a straight A student, he does scouts," Ramona Martin told WAND News.
Martin found out her son had hearing loss when he was just three months old. But he's never let his diagnosis slow him down.
"I'm helping others and if it doesn't affect me, it will affect many others. Because I know there's a lot of other people just like me," Hunter explained.
This is one of the reasons he's now up for the Oticon 2021 Focus on People Award. The recognition honors those who are proving to the world hearing loss can't stop them.
"He just always wants to do that extra step, and he thinks he needs to reach one more goal. So for us it would mean that he could see that others believe in him and appreciate him the way we do," Ramona said.
If he wins, Hunter is planning to donate his winnings to a nonprofit supporting youth athletics.
"I would encourage you guys to vote for me, and please just spread the word about hearing loss," Hunter added.
You can click here to vote for Hunter.
