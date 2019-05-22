HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A threatening note was found written on a bathroom wall inside Hillsboro High School Wednesday morning.
A student found the note in the boys bathroom in the business department of the school.
The note read, "Imma shoot up the school."
The Hillsboro Community School District posted to its Facebook page that law enforcement was immediately contacted and asked people to call Hillsboro police with any information.
However, when WAND News called police around noon Wednesday, they said they had not been made aware of any threat.
The school district said they have no reason to believe this is a credible threat, but they are taking every precaution.