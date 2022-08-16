DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families.
The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete.
President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
“I think the structure of a family is always stronger when all of the members of that unit are together to support each other.”
Mayor of Danville says, this will bring dignity to homeless people in the community.
The mission of The Dwelling Place is to help these families when they aren't able to provide a safe home for their children while staying intact.
Mayor Williams also said keeping a structured family can also help children to be successful in the future.
“Studies have shown the more support children have from their parents, the more successful they are in life. So, keeping everyone together makes for a better chance of success for the children and also for the parents as well. It provides a lot of stability.”
You can find this house on Payne Avenue in Danville. The house can comfortably fit the average family, and includes a laundry room.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.