URBANA, III (WAND) - One immunocompromised Urbana resident is relieved after getting her third dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine.
Stephanie Balch-Brogdon had no time to waste, she tells WAND News. "I went around 9 o’clock this morning, got into my shot, waited 10 minutes and got to go home." Balch-Brogdon has an autoimmune disorder, "I have Myasthenia Gravis," she says, "it's a disorder that attacks receptors that tell muscles to contract. It’s a disease that makes your muscles very weak and tired when you use them."
She says being immunocompromised has made her life more stressful and scarier. "My immune system can’t take care of me and help heal me like someone else." So when the CDC and FDA approved the third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot, she ran to her nearest Walgreens to get the shot in her arm.
CUPHD says the overwhelming majority of cases hospitalized are either unvaccinated or vaccinated with severe immunodeficiencies. Awais Vaid, the deputy Epidemiologist says being sure about your deficiencies is important. "Everybody may think they're immunocompromised and got a third dose, but they may not qualify for it, even if you qualify, it's always a good idea to consult with your healthcare provider because they are managing this condition for you."
Here's a full list of those who qualify for the third dose.
Balch-Brogdon says she's been staying up to date with studies and medical experts to feel safer with her health decisions. "I’ve been doing a lot of reading and stuff as far as what I need to do to protect myself from getting ill." She recommends for others to do the same to stay healthy and keep the people around her safe. "I do work with the public and so I had to be responsible for my own health and making sure that I’m protected when I’m working with others."
