DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - ImpactLife has announced multiple community blood drives coming up in Macon County.
Both drives are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Decatur. Details are below:
Macon County Community Blood Drive
- Wednesday, Oct. 20
- 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Bloodmobile at Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur
- Appointments: Call the Blood Center at (800)747-5401 or click here and use code 60858 to locate the drive.
Skeff Distributing Company Blood Drive
- Wednesday, Oct. 20
- 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Bloodmobile, 3585 E. L & A Industrial Drive, Decatur
- Appointments: Call the Blood Center at (800)747-5401 or click here and use code 60884 to locate the drive.
See the PDF documents attached to this story for more details about each blood drive, including eligibility.
All presenting donors get a voucher for a free T-shirt or $5 gift card.
