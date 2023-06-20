DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — In the first weeks of summer, ImpactLife said appointment schedulers have seen a decrease in the rate of blood donation during a time of year when hospital emergency rooms see more patients with injuries involving blood loss.
The blood center is currently seeing an urgent need for Type O red blood cells as well as platelets from all blood types.
"We don't see ourselves at many colleges, universities, and high school blood drives, so we are looking for additional donations," said Jim Watts, Manager of Donor Relations for ImpactLife.
ImpactLife leaders said the use of blood due to trauma increases during the summer months.
"Hospital emergency departments refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as 'trauma season.' With warm weather, there is more travel and outdoor activity, and this increases the number of patients who sustain injuries leading to blood loss," said Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chief Medical Officer for ImpactLife.
Since 2008, Brian Cripe has been donating blood. He told WAND News it's an easy and convenient process. He encourages others in the community to roll up their sleeves.
"It's a good thing to do for your fellow neighbor," he said.
ImpactLife will have a blood drive on July 12 in Macon County. The Bloodmobile will be in the Municipal Lot (141 S. Main St.) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. An appointment is required. To schedule an appointment contact Crystal Hugger at chugger@maconcounty.illinois.gov or visit bloodcenter.org.
ImpactLife said it is looking for churches and businesses to host blood drives. To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.