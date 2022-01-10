DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Amid a historic nationwide blood shortage, ImpactLife and other blood centers across the country have joined together to create an emergency blood reserve.
Amanda Hess, vice president of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife, said this will create the country's first emergency blood reserve.
"We're joining with more than thirty other independent blood centers to support and have access to the first emergency blood reserve that our nation has had," said Hess. "The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps ensures an immediate supply of blood is available when disasters or mass casualty events occur."
Every week, blood centers will rotate which center will keep a supply of blood at the ready. If the supply is not used, it will go back to local hospitals.
Director of Sales and Inventory for ImpactLife Mike Rasso said this system will create a more reliable emergency supply of blood.
"We relied on the good will of other centers to give up units in emergent need, and unfortunately, those aren't always there," Rasso said. "We see seasonal shortages, holidays, summer and so on. This does again assure that that supply of inventory is available for an emergent need."
However, the donations are needed now before disasters strike so they can have a reserve ready to go.
"We need support all year round so that we can have this reserve ready to go in advance. It's what's already on the shelf that helps patients when disaster strikes, not the donations that come in after," said Hess.
The best way to help the blood shortage is to donate regularly. To find a place and time to donate, click here.
