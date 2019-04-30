(WAND) – Burger King plans to roll out its plant-based “Impossible Whopper” to the entire United States market soon.
Restaurant Brands Inc., which owns the fast-food chain, said a test for the burger went “exceedingly well” and will mean more testing in other markets. The company plans to make the burger available at all American Burger King locations by the end of 2019.
The vegan burger was first sold at select Burger King stores on April 1. It uses the Impossible Burger 2.0, created by Impossible Foods Inc. - a company that says it makes meat, dairy and fish “directly from plants” on its official website.
NBC News reports taste testers for the “Impossible Whopper” couldn’t tell the difference between Whoppers made with beef and the plant-based burger. Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown says he wants people to move toward eating plant-based foods in a way that would eliminate the need for animal meat by 2035.
“It seems like the world is coming around,” he said. “They are seeing that plant-based meats can be delicious and recognizing this in the face of catastrophic effects on animal farming.”
White Castle and Red Robin have Impossible Burger options on their menu. McDonald’s, the largest fast-food chain in the U.S., does not.