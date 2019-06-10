SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield.
Officials say it happened on Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of South Grand Avenue East. A 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head by a stray bullet.
The sheriff's department said the victim was driving on Old Rochester Road when multiple shots were fired. The bullets hit the victim's car and a business.
Police believe the shots came from another vehicle, but couldn't share any other specifics about the car or if there where multiple people in the vehicle.