FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - An in-home day care worker is charged after police said she admitted to shaking a 7-week-old baby girl, causing her death.
The charges for the 24-year-old Forsyth woman include Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter.
Police said that on May 17, shortly after 2 pm, emergency medical services and deputies were dispatched to an in-home day care located in the 100 block of Valerian Dr. in Forsyth for unresponsive child.
When they arrived, they found a 7-week-old child from Bement, Illinois in an unresponsive state. She was rushed to a local hospital where she passed away later that night.
An investigation was launched into the child's death. On June 14 another interview was conducted with the caretaker. During this interview, police said she confessed she became frustrated that the child would not quit crying, and she shook her to try and make her be quiet.
WAND will report the suspect's name as soon as it is released by authorites.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.