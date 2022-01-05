MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND)- What better way to start the New Year than with saving lives, January is National Blood Donor Month.
In recognition, Mt. Pulaski will hold a Community blood drive on January 11 with extended hours from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Officials say due to steeply declining blood donations the last few weeks, they have started to see a sharp drop in blood inventories.
The drive will be held at the Bloodmobile in front of Farmer’s Bank, appointments and masks will be required to donate.
To schedule an appointment, click here or call the Blood Center at 800-747-5401.
As an incentive, anyone willing to donate will receive a $10 gift card to a store of your choice, or a new limited-edition long-sleeved donor t-shirt, in addition to 2x the points to use in the Impact Store.
