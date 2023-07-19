SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There are only 22 days left until the gates open to the Illinois State Fair.
"We are in the home stretch," said Rebecca Clark, fair manager.
The Illinois Start Fairgrounds have undergone millions of dollars of renovations and improvements. One of those area was to the multi-purpose arena, which will reopen for the 2023 fair after needed improvements.
During the winter and early spring, fair organizers said they worked to make the fair affordable and fun for the entire family.
To help families save, the Illinois State Fair launched the Double the Fun Parking Campaign. If a family pays to park at the fairgrounds on Thursday, August 10 that parking pass will be good for a return trip with free parking to the fair.
"That gives you the opportunity to come back and park for free on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday during the fair," said Clark.
The Illinois State Fair also created a new theme day called "Twosday". It will be $2 admission for adults and seniors.
"When you couple that with the Double the Fun, we are really presenting a really affordable way to come back on that Tuesday."
Clark's biggest piece of advice for families is to purchase tickets ahead of time.
