MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A police chief died in a crash that killed two people in Montgomery County.
The crash happened at about 8:09 a.m. Thursday, when troopers say the driver of a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox moved into the opposite lane of Illinois Route 127 (.7 miles south of North 21 Avenue) and hit a southbound 2012 Ford Mustang head-on. The Chevrolet driver, identified as 23-year-old Hillsboro woman Samantha Lapradd, and 39-year-old Ford driver Valerie Sheldon both lost their lives at the scene.
Sheldon is the police chief in Raymond.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating Thursday.