SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Public health departments across the state have been struggling to readjust since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
At the beginning of the pandemic, these departments were given additional funding to spread awareness about the pandemic, provide vaccinations, and perform diagnostic tests. However, that funding didn't help with issues like infrastructure, staffing, or long-term community planning.
"We really have to go back and look at what has happened to local public health departments with the advent of COVID," said Tom Hughes, Executive Director of Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA). "Things like burnout, huge staff turnovers, turnovers of leadership of the various departments, COVID-19 was very hard, not only on the public, but it was really very hard on the staff that was trying to, to safeguard the public during this pandemic."
IPHA says before the pandemic, local health departments were designating an average of $2.85 per person on annual services. They hope the increased funding will allow them to target public health services that will impact large numbers of the community.
"This funding focuses on those basic community health services like the clean water, the clean food, the disease investigation, and other stuff," said Conny Moody, Director of Policy at IPHA.
But Moody says this funding isn't enough to cover all of the initiatives public health departments would hope to take on. Goals like better mental health care and long-term planning for each community have been delayed so the departments can focus on rebuilding after the pandemic
Illinois' FY2024 budget adds $5 million to the Local Health Protection Grant, which is distributed to 97 local health departments across the state. The total budget is now $25,098,500.
