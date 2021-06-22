CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Christian County Sheriff's Department plans to increase patrols along Route 29 and 48.
Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp told WAND News with the recent deadly crashes along Route 48, law enforcement needed to put more officers along the major roadway that connected Decatur and Taylorville. He explained law enforcement will focus on the "fatal four".
"We are trying to do some things and hopefully we can get to where we won't have any traffic fatalities out here," Kettelkamp said.
Recently, local law enforcement in Christian and Macon Counties, the Illinois State Police, town and village mayors, Representative Avery Bourne and Congressman Rodney Davis came together to talk about traffic safety along Route 48 and the speed and road conditions.
Since May, WAND News has reported four people have died in crashes along Route 48 in Christian County. Kettelkamp said one of those deadly crashes involved a Taylorville man who worked in Decatur and took Route 48 every day to work. He said coworkers contacted Taylorville leaders to discuss changes that could be made along that road.
"He was on his way to work that afternoon, a Saturday afternoon at 3 o'clock in the afternoon," Kettelkamp said.
Sheriff Kettelkamp told WAND News the Illinois State Police plan to bring their motorcycle unit to Route 48 to help with enforcement. In addition, he said he hired back deputies to work extra patrols along the major roadway.
"Just slow down," he said. "Obey traffic laws. You know police officers, we aren't out here to write a bunch of tickets. We are out here to save lives."
A summer travel starts to pick up, Sheriff Kettelkamp reminds drivers to slow down and pay attention. He also stated drowsy drivers between the ages of 18 and 25 are becoming all too common.
"We just want to keep people safe. Like I said, a traffic crash can happen so quickly, so just be alert at all times and make sure you have enough sleep and make sure you drive the speed limit," the sheriff said.
There are plans to have a study on traffic flow on Route 48 and compare it to Route 29. Sheriff Kettelkamp said that study will look into the traffic fatalities they have on Route 29 from Taylorville to Springfield and then compare it to Route 48 from Taylorville to Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.