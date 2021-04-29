FISHERS, Ind. (WAND) - An Indiana boy's effort to provide people with "blessing bags" is making a community difference. 

Fishers boy Maddox, 10, started a non-profit to provide necessities to people who might need them. He put together "blessing bags" of items and donated 200 of them to police. 

Officers can then hand them out to people in the community. 

The bags contain toiletries, snacks and water, along with a heartwarming note that features a message such as "you are important." 

Fishers police are encouraging the public to "be like Maddox" as a result of his efforts. 

