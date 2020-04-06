TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - A firefighter who works for the Terre Haute Fire District in Indiana is fighting for his life, the department said.
According to the department, they have a brother firefighter who is fighting for his life. He is battling COVID-19 and they say "it is going to take a miraculous touch of Gods hand for him to pull through."
The department said at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. they will stop what they are doing and pray for the firefighter and his family.
According to NBC affiliate WTWO, the firefighter tested positive on Wednesday. The fire chief said no other firefighters who worked with the man were showing symptoms.
A post going around all fire department's social media pages said THFD 347 you are in our prayers.