INDIANAOPLIS (WAND) – An Indiana lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban abortions in Indiana.
The bill filed by Rep. Curt Nisly (R) of Goshen would repeal the statutes authorizing and regulating abortion, according to the bill summary.
In the bill it also states, “The courts of the United States have no jurisdiction to interfere with Indiana's interest in protecting human physical life from the moment that human physical life begins."
The bill would also allow those who perform abortions to be arrested.
Nisly said the bill will recognize “human physical life begins when a human ovum is federalized by a human sperm.”
This is Nisly’s third proposed abortion ban.
Planned Parenthood claims the bill ignores court rulings and potentially limits access to birth control.