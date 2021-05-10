DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)-Danville Police assist in Indiana State Police vehicle pursuit.
Indiana authorities were looking for Michael A. Scuteri, 34, of Lafayette, IN, who was being sought in connection with arson to a residence in Warren County.
According to authorities, Indiana State Police located Scuteri in his vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the pursuit began and continued from Warren County into Fountain County and ultimately came to the City of Danville.
Once the pursuit entered into Danville city limits the Danville Police were able to assist and deploy stop sticks in front of the vehicle resulting in flattening the suspect's vehicle tires.
The suspect vehicle then continued for a short distance before side-swiping another vehicle in traffic and then striking a crossing guard pole, when the vehicle then began to catch fire.
The suspect vehicle came to a stop after striking a concrete retaining wall in front of the Christway Church at the corner of Main St and Buchanan St.
The Danville Fire Department was called to the scene and quickly extinguished the vehicle fire, allowing the officers to approach and extract Scuteri, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Scuteri was transported to a local hosipital by medical personnel, where he was treated for burns and injuries he sustained from the crash.
His injures were not considered to be life-threatening.
The University of Illinois Police Bomb Squad and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office were called in to assist in further investigation of Scuteri vehicle due to the nature of the fire being unknown and the arson charges Scuteri was already facing.
As a precautionary measure, the University of Illinois Police Bomb Squad arrived to assess the scene, and during their assessment, they located a suspicious briefcase inside the vehicle.
Members of the bomb squad then conducted a controlled detonation of the briefcase and examined its contents.
After examining the briefcase, authorities found it contained a laptop and other electronics, but no explosive material was found.
The bomb squad also conducted a further examination of the suspect's vehicle and found no explosive material inside the vehicle.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of the fire may have been from the vehicle's fuel line being ruptured during the collision.
Earlier online and social media reports that the vehicle exploded from a bomb have proven to be inaccurate and misleading.
A warrant has been issued by Warren County, Indiana, for Scuteri with charges of arson and resisting arrest.
Scuteri also will have charges in Vermilion County, IL, for aggravated fleeing and eluding and other various traffic offenses.
Upon Scuteri's release from the hospital he will be taken into custody and transported back to Indiana on his outstanding warrant.
No other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
