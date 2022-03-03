ELKHART, Ind. (WAND) - An Indiana teacher who recently slapped a student and lost his job has been arrested on battery charges.
The encounter between the student and 61-year-old Michael Hosinski occurred on Feb. 25 at Jimtown High School, which is part of Baugo Community Schools in Elkhart County. The teacher had confronted the student about their clothing, per school officials, while the student had on a hoodie sweatshirt.
Video showed the teacher and student having a verbal exchange before Hosinski slapped the student, causing the student's head to hit a wall. The student then fell to the floor.
NBC affiliate WNDU reports Hosinski, who is from Osceola, Ind., faces a preliminary battery charge. This is a level 6 felony count.
There has been a request for formal charges submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.