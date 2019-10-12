TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN (WAND) - The Indiana State Police is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one of their troopers.
The crash happened Friday night on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. Investigators say Trooper Pete R. Stephen, 27, was traveling along that road when he neared a curve and his car went off the roadway, rolled and crashed into a utility pole.
The trooper was on his way to help another trooper who had called for assistance at the time the crash happened.
Trooper Stephen died at the scene. He leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old daughter.
"This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan's family, friends and co-workers", said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.
An account has been set up through Old National Bank to accept monetary donations on behalf of the family of Trooper Stephen.
The Indiana State Police was assisted at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff Department, White County Sheriff Department, Tippecanoe