NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WAND) - Deputies in Indiana took a bite out of crime, recovering stolen dentures after someone took them and used them.
It happened in Jennings County, Indiana.
Deputies said on July 22, dentures were stolen from a woman in the Country Squire Lakes area.
The victim told them Joann Childers had stolen her teeth and was wearing them around.
A probation officer told deputies Childers had worn teeth to her probation meeting that clearly were not hers.
On Wednesday July 24, deputies found Childers and found the dentures in her home.
They said the dentures had the victim's name written on them.
Childers will be facing charges of Theft.