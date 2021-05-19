PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WAND) - In a touching tribute on her late son's birthday, an Indiana woman paid for a stranger's birthday cake.
According to NBC affiliate WTHR, Tyler Wilson was 29 when his budding health care career was getting set to take off. He had just finished a final year of training in the Franciscan Health Family Medicine Residency Program and was getting ready to start work at a Martinsville practice when he suddenly died.
Since then, his family has been trying to honor his memory each year. His parents once got Captain America tattoos for his love of superheroes. During the pandemic, they sewed mask and donated their creations to Franciscan Health.
A new idea struck his mom, Toni, on what would have been his 35th birthday. She went to a Plainfield Kroger to buy a cake for her family's celebration of Tyler's birthday. She ended up also buying a stranger's cake and left a note with the following message:
Today is my son's 35th Birthday, his 5th one in Heaven. In his memory, I've paid for your cake. Please enjoy, make special memories and hug your children and loved ones tight. My son loved cake! Love Toni, Tyler's mom.
The note was publicly posted on the Plainfield Facebook chatter page before Toni had even arrived home! The person who received the letter, Carolyn Mick, said she was so moved that she cried with her husband after reading it.
Carolyn was getting ready to celebrate her 50th birthday. She had just lost her mother three months before her own birthday party.
Toni is considering buying someone's cake every year in memory of her son. Carolyn said she might do something similar in memory of her mother and try to pay it forward.
