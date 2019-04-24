DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Indianapolis man who was convicted of killing a Danville couple in 2015 is facing mandatory life in prison.
Glen Torres, Jr. will be sentenced next month.
The News Gazette reports it took a jury less than three hours to convict Torres of shooting and killing 29-year-old Theodore Hill and 28-year-old Zarra Strickland.
They were riding in a car on Logan Ave. in Danville just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2015.
Torres, who used to live in Danville, will be sentenced May 29. The only sentence he is eligible for is life in prison.
A drug dealer put a hit on Hill and another man, Terloandon Givens, after Givens robbed and shot the dealer in the leg the day before, the News Gazette reports.
Torres shot Hill and Strickland, dumped the bodies, and then went back to Indianapolis.