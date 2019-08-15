DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Indianapolis man who was convicted of killing a Danville couple in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Glen Torres, Jr. was convicted last month of shooting and killing 29-year-old Theodore Hill and 28-year-old Zarra Strickland.They were riding in a car on Logan Ave. in Danville just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2015.
A drug dealer put a hit on Hill and another man, Terloandon Givens, after Givens robbed and shot the dealer in the leg the day before, the News Gazette reports.
Torres shot Hill and Strickland, dumped the bodies, and then went back to Indianapolis.