ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - An individual at Arthur Grade School tested positive for COVID-19, CUSD #305 said in a statement.
The district is coordinating with the local health department to identify close contacts; students and staff who were within six feet of the individual that tested positive. These close contacts will be placed on a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Arthur will continue to monitor students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness.
The school will be deep-cleaned and disinfected. The school will continue to follow social distancing measures such as wearing face coverings and washing hands often.
Arthur Grade School is holding in-person classes with parents having the option to do remote. Classes started this past Wednesday. According to the district website, it has daily wellness screenings for its students at 7:15 each morning. Students must be screened before getting on the bus.
