SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters are investigating after hazardous materials leaked inside a tractor trailer.
Firefighters responded around 12:15 p.m. to the 4900 block of Industrial Drive on Monday. On scene they found an industrial battery was leaking acid inside of a tractor trailer.
The Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to neutralize the threat.
SFD said the acid can be dangerous for anyone who comes into contact with it. However, there is no threat to the public outside of the 200 feet area where the spill happened. Firefighters have the area secured.
No injuries have been reported and an environmental contractor has been dispatched to clean up the spill.