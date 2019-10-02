SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Industrial Donut in Savoy is fundraising for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.
Between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, if you mention the fundraiser or show a flier to an Industrial Donut cashier, proceeds of your purchase will be donated to help support the Wildlife Medical Clinic.
The Wildlife Medical Clinic is in Urbana. It accepts ill, injured, or orphaned wildlife (except for skunks and bats) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Animals are triaged and then assigned to a team of 8-10 volunteers (generally veterinary students) who are responsible for treating the patient.
The primary goal is to help animals recover to a state in which they can be released into the wild.