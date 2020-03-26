(WAND) - The 2020 Indy 500 has been moved to late summer due to COVID-19 concerns.
The new date is part of a revised IndyCar schedule. The 104th running of the race, which people can watch on WAND, is now set for Aug. 23, 2020.
Other IndyCar changes include the GMR Grand Prix being moved from May 9 to Saturday, July 4. It will be a doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The Brickyard 500 is scheduled for July 5.
Track owner Roger Penske issued a statement about the delay.
“The month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing."
Penske said track officials will keep looking to improve the customer experience in the coming months, adding he's confident "we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world's greatest race".
IndyCar joins the NBA, NHL and MLB in a list of major sports leagues announcing delays due to COVID-19.