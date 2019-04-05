(WAND) – Infant deaths prompted a warning from the government about a Fisher-Price product.
A total of 10 infants have died while using the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play since 2015, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In those deaths, infants rolled from their back onto the stomach or side while unrestrained in the Rock ‘n Play.
CPSC leaders say parents should stop using the Rock ‘n Play when a child reaches three months old, because that age is when children typically start to show rollover behavior, or after any other time an infant starts to show they can roll over while sleeping. In some of the infant deaths associated with the product, parents weren’t using the three-point harness restraint on their children and had them use the Rock ‘n Play when they were capable of rolling.
Fisher-Price has said consumers should stop using the Rock ‘n Play when infants can roll over.
“CPSC and Fisher-Price remind consumers to create a safe sleep environment for infants, whether using a crib, bassinet, play yard, or inclined sleeper,” a CPSC statement said. “Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”