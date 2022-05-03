DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A nationwide shortage of infant formula continues as some parents continue to search stores for the product.
“We have heard it’s a distribution issue as well as there have been some recalls,” said Cindy Bardeleben of Baby TALK in Decatur. “Look beyond the normal places of a grocery store. Convenience stores and gas stations, sometimes it’s there.”
Meanwhile, a major recall of infant formula produced by an Abbott plant in Michigan has caught the eye of Congress, citing a whistleblower complaint filed last fall. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) is questioning the delay of recalling product from the plant.
She pointed out last week in a budget hearing the complaint was filed in the fall of 2021, but the recall did not take place until February of this year.
Abbott released a statement about the recall and the complaint by the whistleblower, who was a former employee.
"Abbott takes employee concerns very seriously and we foster a culture of compliance to produce the best and highest-quality formula. We empower our employees to identify and report any issues that could compromise our product safety or quality, which comes before any other considerations.
"With regard to the document released by Congresswoman Rose DeLauro, this former employee was dismissed due to serious violations of Abbott’s food safety policies. After dismissal, the former employee, through their attorney, has made evolving, new and escalating allegations to multiple authorities. Abbott is reviewing this new document and will thoroughly investigate any new allegations."
