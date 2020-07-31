LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An infant is one of seven new people to test positive for COVID-19 Friday in Logan County.
Authorities with the Logan County Health Department said the county had seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county total to 84 positive cases. One of them is a 2-month-old child.
This child is asymptomatic and is isolated at home, Logan County officials said.
The rest of the new Logan County cases involve adults, including one in their 20s and one in their 70s, among others. Five of the cases are isolated at "residential institutions", a press release said.
A total of 62 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Logan County as of Friday.
