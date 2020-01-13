(WAND) - Anyone who bought Infants' Tylenol over the past five years could be eligible for part of a $6.3 million settlement.
A class action lawsuit claims the packaging is misleading and deceiving to customers. According to the lawsuit, parents were overpaying for the medication because the specially formulated Tylenol contained liquid acetaminophen of the same concentrate as Childrens' Tylenol.
If you bought the product between Oct. 3, 2014 and Jan. 6, 2020 you could be entitled to a cash refund.
Johnson & Johnson has denied the claims and say the two medications are not the same product.
The company has a settlement fund of up to $6.315 million. If you purchased the medication you can claim up to seven bottles for a maximum of $15.05. In order to receive your claim, you must file a claim by April 13, 2020 on their website.
Johnson & Johnson are working on modifying their packaging to make it clear which is Infants’ Tylenol and which is Children’s Tylenol.